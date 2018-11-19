Refuse to be assimilated by neo-Leninists!

Rutgers University has determined that tenured history professor James Livingston was exercising his constitutional right to free speech when he wrote a Facebook post expressing his hatred for “white people.”

How long Livingston fostered his hatred for white people before those vile whities finally pushed him over the edge one can only guess. His hatred for whities spilled over when he returned to his Harlem, New York, neighborhood to find a restaurant was too busy, apparently overrun by whites.

For Livingston it was the last straw, causing him to declare: “OK, I officially, hate white people…for God’s sake…can we keep…them out of my neighborhood?” (See: “Professor’s constitutional right to ‘hate white people’ affirmed,” WND.com, Nov. 16, 2018)

WND.com reported, Livingston said the restaurant was “overrun with little Caucasian a– –-.”

By now you are probably shaking your head in disgust, wondering why black people stay here if they are that offended by whites, and you would be justified based upon the hate-filled screeds coming from many blacks. But you would be wrong!

Livingston is not black – he is white. What I didn’t mention above is that he said he wanted to keep “us” as in “white people” out of his Harlem neighborhood. He identified himself as “a white people.” He also said: “I hereby resign from my race.”

This person may well be teaching the child or children of someone reading this. In fairness based upon public complaint, Rutgers did investigate Livingston’s Facebook post and considered punishment, until the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (F.I.R.E.) stepped in and warned Rutgers President Robert Barchi that Livingston’s post was protected free speech.

Do I need to point out the pernicious duplicity? Some years ago a high school student in California started a club for white students that was open to all students. Both the school and liberals in the public condemned such an idea. The student was besieged by threats and name-calling.

As I wrote March 10, 2015, Jim Boggess, a white business owner in Flemington, New Jersey, was excoriated for daring to place a sign in the window of his deli shop that read: “Celebrate your white history heritage in March, white history month.” (See: “5 Facts About Race,” mychal-massie.com.)

Thus, the question must be asked: Why it is OK to attack white people and anything associated with white people? Why are white students in public schools and so-called institutions of higher learning being taught to hate themselves for being white? Why are whites shamed for being white?

It’s because neo-Leninism needs a class of people that can be portrayed as villains and oppressors in order for their agenda to fully take hold. Neo-Leninists portray themselves as socialists and progressives, but those are masking words. In reality they are a hybrid of communism. They are loath to admit same because there are still enough Americans for whom the idea of communist rule is anathema.

These Erebusic marplots have infiltrated our schools and every construct of America; patiently metastasizing beginning in the 20th century until today, when they have successfully infected every level and aspect of our lives. The exponential transmogrification of our form of government into a neo-Leninist enclave is owing in large part to Barack Obama and his political agenda.

Every place communism has taken a foothold began with the vilification of a targeted group of people, slowly inculcating members of the so-called majority demographic until they knowing or unknowingly embraced the satanic heterodoxy.

Those people who see and understand what is happening are in large part the reason this evil is spreading through our nation like an invading species. Its not enough to wring our hands and say “what can we do,” at the same time we’re supporting those committed to destroying us from within.

Sending our children to public schools and liberal universities and colleges is contributing to rapid decline of our traditions and way of life. Using the politically correct verbiage of neo-Leninism unconsciously brainwashes us by anesthetizing us to the truth of the intent of said lexicon.

We will never see neo-Leninists sending their children to Christian schools or conservative institutions of higher learning. Neo-Leninists call an unborn child a fetus. They call debaucherous deviancy “gay” not homosexual. They separate the people of America by dividing us into groups based upon skin color. All of these things serve to destroy us from within by compartmentalizing us.

This has become so entrenched into our psyches that we seldom hear those claiming to be conservatives not use the divisive lexicon.

People wrap themselves up in vestiges of political party ideology, never stopping to observe that with few exceptions Republicans are no better than the Democratic Party that is home to neo-Leninism.

We must fight and refuse to be assimilated into that which purposes to consume us, or we will be destroyed. We must not allow ourselves to be tricked into joining bigoted groups based upon skin color. We must take pride in being Americans and not hyphenations.

The only Americans who should be ashamed are those who are working to destroy our way of life.