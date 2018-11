(TalkingPointMemo) Prosecutors are getting frustrated with the lack of information they’re getting from former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort since he agreed to cooperate as part of a plea deal in October, ABC News reported Friday.

A source told ABC News that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is “not getting what they want,” despite a plea deal that outlined a broad scope of cooperation.

According to the report, some of the questions prosecutors have asked Manafort focus on Roger Stone, the Trump ally who Manafort once worked with at a lobbying firm back in the 1980s.