'Rib donors' step up amid Ginsburg health scare

85-year-old Supreme Court justice hospitalized after fall

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Supreme Court of the United States)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, was admitted to a hospital Thursday after falling in her office and fracturing three ribs.

Ginsburg, who has suffered multiple bouts with cancer and heart-related issues, went home after falling Wednesday night, the court said in a statement.

But she went to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning “after experiencing discomfort overnight.”

“Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment,” the statement said.

Ginsburg fractured two ribs in June 2012 but did not miss work.

CNBC noted that the Brooklyn-native, one of four liberal justices on the nine-member court, has hired law clerks through 2020.

Ginsburg said in August that at 85, she thinks she has “about at least five more years,” noting Justice John Paul Stevens stepped down at age 90.

WebMD says the typical recovery time for broken ribs is about six weeks.

‘Ribs for Ruth’

Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg is the second of four women to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

She previously served as director of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project.

With Brett Kavanaugh having been sworn in last month to succeed swing-vote Anthony Kennedy, many on the left have been closely monitoring Ginsburg’s health.

Some, especially younger people, McClatchy reported, were offering their own ribs on social media Thursday morning.

A hashtag #RibsForRuth has been launched on Twitter, with messages such as: “Do they need rib donors? Because she can have mine. Right now. #RibsForRuth

Another said: “I love how every person under the age of 30 on Twitter is currently offering #RuthBaderGinsburg their ribs and any other internal organ she might need.”

Actor George Takei of Star Trek fame wrote: “Please take care of yourself, Justice Ginsberg. You are our guardian angel. A nation sends its collective wishes for your health and full recovery.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Dear sweet Jesus, please PLEASE heal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Please, Lord. Our nation NEEDS this fierce warrior for Justice. Please make her whole in Jesus’ Name…Amen!”

