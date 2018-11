(KKTV) The alleged “ringleader” in the gang rape case of a 13-year-old Colorado Springs girl was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

The sentence was handed out to Jacolby Williams on Friday.

The victim’s grandmother and grandfather were in court and said to the judge there isn’t enough time in the world that Williams could serve. The grandfather had harsh words for the men involved.

“They should be castrated,” he said. “I’m tired of them getting on social media and blaming my granddaughter.”