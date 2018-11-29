Rush Limbaugh: Mueller probe 'pure poison politics'

At some point the investigation being done by special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of mostly donors to Hillary Clinton’s campaign into claims of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign will be over.

Nobody outside of Mueller’s office at this point knows what it will say, but it is known that so far there’s been no evidence of collusion made public.

But talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh on Thursday lashed out at Mueller, who’s been investigating for almost two years already, explaining that there’s been no real investigation or attempt at justice.

“What really frosts me here, folks, is all this is is raw politics – raw, undiluted, pure poison politics! But it’s happening under the umbrella, under the guise of justice. There isn’t any justice in any of this that’s happening here! There isn’t any justice.

“I don’t care that Mueller is a lawyer, has got gobs of integrity. I don’t care that Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general… This is all a cover for a ribald, rotten political campaign to undo the 2016 election under the rubric of ‘justice.'”

He said that the establishment in Washington is calling it justice is just an attempt to give it “credibility that it does not deserve.”

“There isn’t any DOJ aspect here. There isn’t any justice. There isn’t any fairness or any balance of scales. This is pure, raw politics,” he said. “This is causing people to analyze it in terms of justice, in terms of judicial procedure. That’s not relevant here! It’s one giant scam. I’ll tell you this. Of all the things Donald Trump’s been accused of in his life, this is probably the thing of which he is the most innocent! That’s what’s laughable about this”

Limbaugh explained while people have been led to believe that the Justice Department “is above and beyond corruption,” that’s not true.

“We have come to find out that’s not the case whatsoever by virtue of the fact that this investigation itself has no basis in fact anywhere.”

He told his audience of millions, “It should not have happened, and people’s lives are being ruined as a result of this. We’re watching what the people with power in the Washington establishment are able to do with our government, how they are able to subvert and ignore the United States Constitution and how they are more than willing to do that to protect their fiefdoms of power, to deny the expressed will of the American people in a duly constituted and legal presidential election.”

Democrats and others in the Washington bureaucracy apparently never have been able to accept the fact that their nominee, Hillary Clinton, became a two-time loser when she was defeated by President Trump.

“All of this is about undoing what the American people voted for – and in the process, ruining anybody and their families and their careers who had anything to do with it, including Brett Kavanaugh, anybody Trump would nominate, Trump and his family. These all-mighty, powerful people couldn’t stop Donald Trump at the ballot box. They couldn’t stop him on the campaign trail. The brilliant Hillary Clinton – who was supposed to win in an eight- to 10-point landslide – couldn’t stop Donald Trump giving it her best shot.”

There’s more.

“Her brilliant husband, Bill Clinton, and the smarter-than-anybody-ever-born Barack Obama could not stop Donald Trump, damn it, and so this effort was undertaken to stop Donald Trump.”

He warned that the driving force is not hard to find.

“To me, it’s not coincidental, and it all happens, and it all starts under the administration one Barack Hussein O.”

The investigation almost certainly was influenced, and possibly sparked, by a “dossier” of unverified dirt on Trump that was written by a former British spy with his own connections to Russia and funded by a company on the payroll of Clinton’s campaign.

The Obama Justice Department and FBI presented the dossier to a secret court as evidence to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

The FBI then put spies inside Trump’s campaign.