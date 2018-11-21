Rush Limbaugh won't rule out run for president

After years of saying he would never run for any political office, radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh is now open to the possibility, even if it’s the White House.

“I’m not flat-out saying no. I’m gonna have to reassess it at some point,” Limbaugh said in the final moments of his Wednesday broadcast when a caller urged him to seek the presidency once President Donald Trump has completed his service to the nation.

“I am deeply flattered,” Limbaugh said of the suggestion. “Before Trump … it would not have been possible.”

Limbaugh was acknowledging that Trump has pushed back so well against his political opponents, including the media, it has opened the door for a conservative such as himself to consider the idea.

“In the past when it’s been suggested I run for any office, not president, any office, I said I wouldn’t have a prayer simply because I’ve been speaking 15 hours a week for 30 years. And oppo research can go find anything they want that would kill my candidacy. The word ‘feminazi’ might kill my candidacy. But now with Trump having busted through all those kinds of barriers, it may be possible now, whereas prior to today, prior to Trump it would not have been.”

Limbaugh said most members of the media don’t even try to understand who Trump is or why people support him:

This is the thing that Trump’s enemies and opponents have yet to understand. I’m watching CNN today, and it’s no different than what they’ve been doing for two years. They are showing examples of Trump saying hypocritical things. They’re showing examples of Trump saying mean-spirited things, they think. They’re still on this quest to kill Trump as a human being. And they’re still trying to educate people like you or convert people like you into thinking that Trump is absolute human debris and has no business being alive in American politics. And they’re beating their heads against the wall when it comes to trying to convert Trump supporters and voters. And it’s really interesting and amazing to me. They have not yet even after two years given one moment to trying to figure out why you are who you are and why you support Trump. All they’re doing is thinking that you’re stupid and dumb and dangerous and that if they just pummel Trump enough that you will finally wake up and admit the mistake you made in voting for him. It really is a case study in watching these elitists and self-proclaimed members of the ruling class. CNN today has been a fascinating case study. There hasn’t been one moment of happiness, there hasn’t been a moment of satisfaction, there hasn’t been a moment of patriotism. Every anchor has taken his or her shot at beating up Donald Trump. And the only audience they have is where you can’t watch anything else like in an airport. It’s amazing to see. The willing obfuscation, the willing ignorance, the purposeful ignorance that these people are exhibiting in understanding why somebody like Donald Trump is supported, why he’s elected.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, Limbaugh thanked his audience for making him such a success, saying: “To this day, I am still so appreciative of all of the great things that you have made possible for me and my family. And there’s no way of ever repaying it all. So that’s why I try to tell you as honestly as I can, as often as I can how deeply important to me you all are and how meaningful you all are.”

“Being an American is a treasure.”

Limbaugh addressed a caller in 2015 about running for president, and said, “I’ve had to learn how to take being reviled and hated by the 25 or 30 percent of liberals out there as a sign of success. But you cannot win elections being hated. People just aren’t going to vote for you like they will listen to you or like they won’t watch you if you have to have a TV program.”

