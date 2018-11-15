Rush warns: America 'coasting' on 'capital of past generations'

Amid the growing influence of progressive, big-government thought, the United States has been living off of an inheritance of freedom and prosperity built up over generations that is running out, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners.

“The entire West, not just the United States, Western civilization is coasting on the accumulated capital of previous generations, burning its inheritance in a wild bonfire,” he said on his show Wednesday.

“Eventually, what can’t be sustained won’t be.”

Previous generations, Limbaugh said, “were educated to understand the uniqueness of America and how it came to be.”

“The founding documents of our country were written to limit what the government can do. Nowhere else at any time in human history short of Magna Carta had that ever happened,” he said. “And everybody growing up, every generation from the founding ’til what? At what point in the 1900s was taught this? And they had a reverence for it and a respect for it,” he said.

Leftists and socialists, Limbaugh said, once had their own parties, such as the Communist Party USA or the Green Party.

But those people now have a home in the Democratic Party, he said, which is “in the process of being taken over by people who do not respect and do not like and do not appreciate and have no interest in preserving America, as founded.”

America is surviving, he said, by virtue of generations of accumulated capital.

“Now, my fear is we have reached a point where that has not been taught in two or three generations, maybe two, that instead it has been taught that America is not this special place,” he said. … “That America is not the moral force for leadership and decency, the beacon of freedom.”

He cited the heirs of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt as an example of the squandering of accumulated capital by subsequent generations.

Vanderbilt “invents the railroad, and by the time his grandkids got hold of the money it was all gone, because they were not at all educated or made aware or had to do anything to create that wealth or to produce it.”

“You have to continue educating and informing people about what it is they’re inheriting and how great it is and how important it is to maintain it and grow it,” he said.

“And if that’s not done, which it hasn’t been, not at least in our universities, then what is gonna be the outcome of it?