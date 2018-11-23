Saint Michelle cashes in, big time

(TOWNHALL) – Michelle Obama has a new memoir out called “Becoming.” Add two words: “Very Wealthy.” The Obamas struck a $65 million book deal for his-and-hers memoirs, and next to it is their $50 million production deal with Netflix. They are set to cash in to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. One outlet has called them a “billion-dollar brand.” None of their media sycophants find this the tiniest bit controversial. They are the royal family. They cannot possibly be compensated enough.

(President Trump’s wealth? Wealth generated by a lifetime of work in the private sector? Unacceptable.)

Mrs. Obama’s interviews – entirely with women, and mostly black women – are servile in every “objective news” venue and even worse during TV promotional pit stops. Ellen DeGeneres aired a sappy tribute video stuffed with adoration and proclaimed that Obama is “a human being that we all look up to.” She said, “you inspire all of us. So, we put together a little something for you to just show you how amazing you are.”

No one asks about any Obama scandal, like the 2012 Benghazi attack. No one asks about her controversial, heavy-handed school lunch rules, which Trump thankfully threw out. And no one asks about greed. She has a 10-city stadium tour charging $300 a ticket or more for the superfans to hear her speak. Is it appropriate to cash in on her FLOTUS status this way? How much, if any, has gone to charity? These kinds of questions are unacceptable. This is Michelle Obama.