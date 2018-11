(Washington Times) MONTPELIER, Vt. — Federal prosecutors in Vermont have closed their investigation into a college land deal involving the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and decided not to charge her, a spokesman for the couple said Tuesday.

Jane Sanders was informed by the U.S. attorney’s office that she would not be charged, Sanders spokesman Jeff Weaver said.

Jane Sanders is grateful the investigation is over.

“As she has said from the beginning, she has done nothing wrong and Jane is pleased that the matter has now come to a conclusion,” Weaver said in an email.