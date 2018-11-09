Sarsour blames Dems' 'downfall' on support for Israel

(Dailywire) Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour proved once again that she’s no friend to the Jewish people, telling Democracy Now media that the Democratic Party’s “downfall” is due to their support for the state of Israel.

Sarsour was one of several panelists anchoring the far-left Democracy Now’s election night coverage Tuesday, and, forced to explain why the Democrats weren’t picking up more seats, and why the much-anticipated “Blue Wave” had fizzled, Sarsour settled on the fact that the Democratic party refuses to condemn the Jewish people for their crimes, even though it actively supports “refugees” and other “criminal justice” initiatives.