Satanic Temple: Netflix's 'Sabrina' stole Baphomet statue design

(San Francisco Chronicle) “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” a Netflix adaptation of the supernatural Archie Comics story, has made thousands of fans among viewers. Not among them: members of the Satanic Temple.

On Sunday, Satanic Temple Co-Founder Lucien Greaves tweeted that the group would be “taking legal action” against Netflix and the show for “appropriating” its copyrighted monument design of Baphomet. He also added that Baphomet, and particularly their design of the figure, is a “central icon” to the Satanic Temple. Greaves confirmed to SFGATE that the group’s lawyer sent a letter to Netflix regarding their depiction of the statue.