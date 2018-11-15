Saudis seek death penalty for Khashoggi murder suspects

(Washington Examiner) Saudi prosecutors said Thursday they will seek the death penalty for five of the 11 people allegedly involved in the murder of dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Although 11 people were charged with involvement, the five people facing capital punishment were directly involved in “ordering and executing the crime,” the Saudi Public Prosecutor’s office said, according to CNN.

Deputy public prosecutor and spokesman Shaalan al-Shaalan told reporters that Khashoggi was tied up and murdered after being injected by a lethal dose of a sedative. His body was dismembered, taken out of the building and delivered to a local collaborator in the murder.