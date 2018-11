(COLLEGE FIX) — A school in the United Kingdom has forbade students from wearing “expensive” jackets because doing so may “poverty shame” other students.

A letter sent by officials from Woodchurch High School in Merseyside informed parents that “pupils will not be permitted to bring in Canadian [sic] Goose and Monclair [sic] coats after the Christmas break.” Such garb can cost up to $900, according to Reason.

The Independent reports that according to headteacher Rebekah Phillips, parents had asked for the prohibition: