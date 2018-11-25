School won't punish teens for 'Nazi salute'

(BARABOO NEWS REPUBLIC) — In a letter sent out Wednesday afternoon, Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller indicated the district has finished part of the investigation into a pre-prom photo showing students making gestures associated with white supremacy.

The letter, sent via student information system Infinite Campus, stated the 10-day investigation involving local authorities, parents and others has left “some key details” unclear. They were seeking to understand the events leading up to the photo being taken, as well as what happened after.

“As previously stated, we cannot know the intentions in the hearts of those who were involved,” Mueller wrote. “Moreover, because of students’ First Amendment rights, the district is not in a position to punish the students for their actions.”