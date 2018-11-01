FINAL FRONTIER
Scientists confirm Milky Way has supermassive black hole
'1 of our dream projects but we did not dare to hope that it would become possible so soon'
(Astronomy) Scientists have finally confirmed that the massive object at the heart of our galaxy is, in fact, a supermassive black hole.
Researchers used the European Southern Observatory’s sensitive GRAVITY instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) to observe infrared radiation flares coming from the accretion disc around Sagittarius A* — the massive object at the center of our galaxy. Scientists think that most galaxies have a supermassive black hole at their center, but they’d never before had the data and observations to prove it.
To measure the effects of gravity near to a black hole, scientists needed to observe an object actually traveling close to it. They found their mark in a small star called S2 whose orbit takes it deep within Sagittarius A*’s gravity well every 16 years.