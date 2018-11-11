Scotland makes LGBT indoctrination mandatory for kids

Schools in Scotland soon will be required to teach students LGBT history to prevent “homophobia and transphobia” and to encourage exploration of their gender identity.

That’s according to the London Guardian, which says Scotland has become the first nation in the world to embed teaching about gender options in its regular school curriculum.

The move comes after lawmakers “accepted in full the recommendations of a working group led by the Time for Inclusive Education (TIE) campaign,” the report said.

“There will be no exemptions or opt-outs to the policy, which will embed LGBTI inclusive education across the curriculum and across subjects and which the Scottish government believes is a world first,” the report said.

Those advocating for mandates regarding alternative sexual lifestyles were cheered.

“This is a monumental victory for our campaign, and a historic moment for our country,” Jordan Daly of TIE told the newspaper.

In 1988, Scotland banned local authorities from promotion of homosexuality. While the ban was removed some time ago, it took until now for the formal promotions to be mandated.

“This implement of LGBTI inclusive education across all state schools is a world first. In a time of global uncertainty, this sends a strong and clear message to LGBTI young people that they are valued here in Scotland,” Daly said.

TIE said in the report it did a study and found nine in 10 LGBTI Scots “experience homophobia at school.”

“The investigation also found there was little understanding in schools about prejudice against people with variations of sex characteristics and intersex bodies,” the report said.

Three years ago, former Labor leader Kezia Dugdale promoted Scotland as having “the gayest parliament in the world.”

Four members at that time were LGBT, the report said.

In light of the new requirement, John Swinney, the deputy first minister, said Scotland is already considered one of the most progressive countries in Europe for “LGBTI equality.”

“I am delighted to announce we will be the first country in the world to have LGBTI-inclusive education embedded within the curriculum,” he said.

Until 1980, homosexuality was a crime in the country.