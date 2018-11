(FOX) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but a selfie turned out to be priceless for one Texas man.

Cristopher “CJ” Precopia faced 99 years in prison for a violent crime he said he didn’t commit — and only a photo he took of himself was able to clear his name.

Precopia, 21, of Williamson County, said he was confused when police arrested him on Sept. 22, 2017. Officials said his ex-girlfriend, who was not named, claimed Precopia broke into her home, assaulted her and then slashed an “X” into her chest with a box cutter during a brutal Sept. 20 attack, KVUE reported.