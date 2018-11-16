Senator offers marriage advice amid Melania firing-flap

See Sen. John Kennedy’s marriage advice (beginning at 4:45):

A CNN interview with a Republican senator that touched on first lady Melania Trump’s public demand that a West Wing employee be fired presented the opportunity for a little marriage advice.

The network’s Erin Burnett asked Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Wednesday if he thought President Trump might have “felt blindsided” by the first lady’s use of the media to communicate her belief that Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel “no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.”

The senator said the president “shouldn’t feel like he’s bossed around,” and if he does, he should just shrug it off.

“I feel bossed around sometimes,” Kennedy said. “I love my wife to death, but in my marriage I can be right or I can be happy. I can’t be both.”

He told CNN he’s “happy to have my spouse weigh in when she sees me doing something wrong, and I suspect the president feels the same way about Mrs. Trump.”

“But all she did here, in my opinion, she just did publicly what other first ladies have done privately,” Kennedy said of the president.

A White House spokeswoman said Thursday, without elaborating, that Ricardel has left the White House “to transition to a new role within the administration.” The two were said to have feuded during a tour of Africa in October.

Four words

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh commented that when Nancy Reagan stood up for Ronald Reagan, “demanding that all kinds of people be fired,” people “tore into” her, contending she was overstepping her bounds.

“To which I asked, ‘Wait a minute. I thought we’re supposed to have a culture featuring strong women who are not gonna be silenced because of conventional wisdom saying that they can’t talk about things that only men can talk about.’ What is this?”

Furthermore, Limbaugh wondered “what is wrong with a woman defending her husband?”

As for Kennedy’s remark that a husband can’t be both right and happy, Limbaugh recalled an interview with Charlton Heston shortly after the legendary actor had celebrated the 50th anniversary of his marriage to his wife, Lydia.

Limbaugh wanted to know his secret.

Heston said, “Four words: Honey, I was wrong.”

The talk host wondered if Kennedy’s wife “gave him any grief when he got home.”

“Probably not,” Limbaugh said. “Great example of stereotypical humor that just skirts right over people’s heads.”