Sharpton: Trump has 'declared war' on minorities

Does President Trump have something against minorities in America?

The Rev. Al Sharpton thinks so, and he says the administration of this commander in chief has actually “declared war” on them.

Speaking Tuesday at the National Action Network Legislative & Policy Conference, a group he founded, the left-leaning activist analyzed the results of the recent election, and urged Democrats to focus on their agenda.

“We cannot keep telling people in our community to come out and vote and then we don’t know what is the agenda and what is going to be accomplished,” Sharpton explained.

“Voting rights, health care, particularity pre-existing conditions, criminal-justice reform, where are we on these issues and what are they going to do?”

Sharpton continued: “The Democrats have now taken a majority in the House. Well, what is going to be the agenda? We cannot go from fighting to get a majority to who’s going to be the speaker [of the House]. That is not our agenda. Our agenda is who’s going to get Johnny home that shouldn’t be doing 40 years in jail. All this Beltway politics does not work on Main Street or Martin Luther King Boulevard.”

“So we want to hear from our senators and our congresspeople on their vision and we want to visit them and have dialogue with them. And we want them to know, by having these amount of people from these amount of states here, let them know, ‘We’ll be in your face.’ We didn’t just vote and go home. We didn’t go vote and go back and eat turkey. We are ready for action because we are in an administration that has declared war on us and we want to know whose side everybody is on. Am I right?”