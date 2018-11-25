Shooter murders mom through door peephole

(NEW YORK POST) — The Bronx mom shot to death through her peephole Saturday may have been the victim of a “street-justice” gangland hit tied to her older son — who is set to appear in court Monday for a 2014 murder.

Wendy Martinez, 45, was in her Concourse Village apartment around 9:45 p.m. when a masked gunman fired through her apartment-door peephole, cops said. Her 14-year-old son hid in a bedroom and called 911.

Cops said Martinez, a hospital worker was not the intended target, but law-enforcement sources say the violence may have been related to her older son, 25-year-old Brian Solano, who faces murder charges for allegedly killing 21-year-old Willie Lora inside Lora’s nearby Bronx apartment on Dec. 8, 2014.