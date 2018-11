(Christian Headlines) Comedian Sarah Silverman, who has made a career out of mocking religion, took her crass humor to another level last week with an Election Day skit involving a cursing “Jesus” who is promiscuous.

The skit, which appeared on Hulu’s I Love You America, shows Silverman in a line on Election Day when she spots “Jesus” (played by Fred Armisen) at the front and calls out his name. Newsbusters first reported about the controversy.

“Sarah, my child, how are you?” she asks.

“I’m great, how are you?” he responds.