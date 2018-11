(DAILY MAIL) — Sinead O’Connor has sparked outrage on Twitter by claiming she no longer wants to spend time with ‘disgusting white people’ after converting to Islam.

The Irish singer, who now refers to herself as Shuhada’ Davitt, apologised for her ‘racist’ tweet, but said said ‘I never wanna spend time with white people again.’

She branded ‘white people’ or ‘non-Muslims’ disgusting, before adding: ‘interesting to see if Twitter bans this.’