'SNL' mocks Navy SEAL who lost eye

(NEWSBUSTERS) — Since the Vietnam War, liberals have been known for their great disdain for America’s service members, despite their efforts to hide it. During NBC’s latest edition of Saturday Night Live, that disdain poked its ugly head out in the form of supposed comedian Pete Davidson mocking Republican congressional candidate and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw about the eye he lost to an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan, “or whatever” according to the funny man.

The vile attack came during the SNL’s faux news segment “Weekend Update” where Davidson was mocking multiple Republican politicians for their looks. The comedian stated he’d “realized there are some pretty gross people running for office this year”. When a picture of Crenshaw was put on the screen, co-star Michael Che blurted out: “Oh, come on, man!”

“Hold on,” Davidson told him. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” he ridiculed Crenshaw to the uproarious laughter of the liberal crowd. “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.”