South Africa court moves forward to confiscate whites' land

(Daily Mail) South Africa’s High Court rejected a legal challenge today brought by a group representing white farmers against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans for land expropriation without compensation.

Land is a hot-button issue in South Africa where racial inequality remains entrenched more than two decades after the end of apartheid when millions of the black majority were dispossessed of their land by a white minority.

Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma in February, has made land redistribution a flagship policy as he seeks to unite the fractured ruling African National Congress (ANC) and win public support ahead of an election next year.