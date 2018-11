(San Bernardino Sun) Southern California homeowners are rushing to sell as the number of existing homes for sale jumps 42 percent in a year to a four-year high.

ReportsOnHousing tracks homebuying patterns found in real estate broker networks: supply (active listings); year-to-date increase in supply; demand (new escrows in past 30 days); and “market time” (a measure of selling speed of days it takes a typical listing to enter escrow).

Here is what you need to know from ReportsOnHousing’s take on Nov. 15 data for the four-county region covered by the Southern California News Group …