Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair sells for $392,000 at auction

(London Guardian) Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair and a set of his medals and awards have been sold for a combined total of nearly £600,000, while a copy of his PhD thesis raised almost that amount on its own, at an auction of items belonging to him and other celebrated scientists.

The sale, run online by Christie’s and including 52 lots, raised more than £1.8m on Thursday. It included items belonging to Hawking, as well as others linked to Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein.

The dissertation was expected to sell for up to £150,000 but the buyer eventually bid £584,750 to secure it. Hawking’s motorised wheelchair sold for £296,750, as did the set of seven awards, including the Albert Einstein award for achievement in natural sciences. One of Newton’s manuscripts sold for £100,000, a letter written by Darwin went for £50,000 and a bidder agreed to pay £32,500 for one of Einstein’s manuscripts.