Stocks fall after wild session

(CNBC) Stocks traded in a wide range on Friday as investors digested different comments and reports on global trade, while Apple shares dented the broader tech sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 153 points lower after falling 300 points earlier in the session and rising as much as 198 points. The S&P 500 was down 0.6 percent as Apple’s 7 percent decline dragged down other major tech names like Facebook and Alphabet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1 percent.

The major indexes pared losses after President Donald Trump told reporters the U.S. and China are much closer to striking a deal on trade, saying the two countries will have a good deal in place.