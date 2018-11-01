Stocks jump again – 3-day gain in Dow more than 900 points

(CNBC) Stocks closed higher on Thursday as a rebound from sharp losses last month continued after comments from President Donald Trump indicated potential progress in U.S.-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 264.98 points to 25,380.74 as DowDuPont outperformed, bringing its three-day gains to more than 900 points. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent to 2,740.37, with the materials leading. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.8 percent to 7,434.06 ahead of Apple’s quarterly earnings report.

Trump said in a tweet Thursday that he had a “long and very good conversation” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade. He also said meetings between the two at the upcoming G-20 summit are being scheduled.