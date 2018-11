(CNBC) — Porn star Stormy Daniels asked a federal judge to drastically reduce President Donald Trump’s demand for nearly $350,000 in attorney’s fees in her recently dismissed defamation suit.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, argued that the $341,559.50 requested for an alleged 509.25 hours of attorney time is a “staggering and grossly inflated sum.”

The proper figure is closer to $25,000, Avenatti said in the court filing Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.