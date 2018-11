(DAILY BEAST) — Michael Avenatti sued Donald Trump for defaming Stormy Daniels against her wishes, Daniels told the Daily Beast in a statement on Wednesday.

Avenatti also started a new fundraising site to raise money for her legal defense fund without telling her, Daniels said. She said she is not sure whether or not she will keep Avenatti on as her lawyer.

Here is her full statement, provided to the Daily Beast: