Students learn to treat gunshot wounds

(TRO FIRE) – Students in some areas of the country are getting special training from the “Stop the Bleeding” campaign. The training is to teach high school students how to stop a gunshot wound from bleeding which could save lives in the event of another school shooting. The big question is why we’re teaching high school students to do triage instead of doing something about the amount of guns in our lives.

Students in the United States are beginning to learn how to stop bleeding from gunshot wounds. This is part of a program called stop the bleed that was actually started back in 2015. Um, basically what it was was a public education program by surgeons and doctors to teach people how to stop bleeding, which could save lives in the event of a mass shooting or any other kind of traumatic experience. 95 percent of people in these mass shootings that we have seen typically die from loss of blood. So if we’re able to stop the bleed, we might be able to save more lives. But again, here’s the thing, the, the Stop, the bleed program is starting to go to high schools. And some high schools, particularly in the state of Maryland, have actually mandated that students and staff go through this training so that they’re prepared to act and help save lives in the event of a mass shooting.