Students rip Thanksgiving as 'celebration of genocide'

University of Oregon student groups are holding an event titled “Thanks But No Thanks-giving: Decolonizing an American Holiday” with the aim of “decolonizing” Thanksgiving.

The university’s Native American Law Students Association and the Native American Student Union claim the holiday is a “celebration” of “ongoing genocide,” Campus Reform reported.

The event will focus on how people can continue to give thanks, while at the same time “raising [their] critical consciousness and identifying ways to decolonize the holiday.”

“Many Americans do not grow up thinking much of the history behind the holiday,” the event description states.

“The main messages are that of gratitude, food, and family; however, Thanksgiving is, foundationally speaking, a celebration of the ongoing genocide against native peoples and cultures across the globe.”

Campus Reform said that among the university departments sponsoring the event are the Division of Student Life, University Counseling Center, Division of Equity and Inclusion and Center for Multicultural Academic Excellence.

A graduate of Oregon, Brianna Kotka, told Campus Reform that “while it’s important for universities to acknowledge the bad parts of American history, UO often bashes or overlooks the great things about our country in the process.”

“Despite not being perfect, there are a lot of great things about America and its traditions, and OU has to acknowledge that to become as inclusive as it likes to think it is,” she said.

Campus Reform found that from January 2017 to October of this year, 201 Oregon faculty members donated just $35 to Republican politicians or organizations and $65,598 to Democratic politicians and groups.

One year ago, as Campus Reform reported, a social justice-oriented “peer education program” at the State University of New York at Albany held an event asserting Thanksgiving is a “celebration of genocide.”

The event featured the reading of an article alleging the true origin of Thanksgiving was a colonial-era proclamation giving thanks for the safe return of a militia unit after it massacred 700 Pequots.