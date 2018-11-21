Students urged not to sing N-word at rapper's concert

(COLLEGE FIX) — A campus group at Northwestern University recently issued a warning prior to a concert urging students to refrain from singing the word “nigger” during a rapper’s live performance.

Northwestern’s A&O Productions, a group that “enrich[es] the Northwestern experience by bringing quality concerts, entertaining and informative speakers, and block-buster films to the campus,” sent the warning out prior to a concert featuring the St. Louis rapper Smino and the Canadian musician Carly Rae Jepsen.

According to The Daily Northwestern, the organization “issued a statement on its Facebook page prior to [the concert] discouraging attendees from using the N-word while singing along to Smino’s songs.”