Study: Coffee prevents Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

(STUDY FINDS) — TORONTO — That hot cup of joe you require each morning may be doing more for your brain than giving it a burst of energy. A new study finds that drinking coffee also shields us from the development of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers from the Krembil Brain Institute point to chemical compounds called “phenylindanes” that are believed to hold the key to preventing our brains from falling victim to the debilitating conditions.

“Coffee consumption does seem to have some correlation to a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease,” says study co-author Dr. Donald Weaver, co-director of the Krembil Brain Institute, in a release. “But we wanted to investigate why that is — which compounds are involved and how they may impact age-related cognitive decline.”