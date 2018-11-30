Study: Further evidence marijuana Is gateway drug

(PJMedia) A new study looking at alcohol, cigarette, and marijuana use among adolescents gives some interesting and helpful conclusions. Well, helpful conclusions if people will be willing to remove their cultural blinders concerning marijuana. Since the politically and culturally popular thing to do is to extol the virtues of the recreational use of marijuana, the study’s sharp gateway-drug implications will most likely be a warning that is derided and unheeded.

Frankly, I don’t really care if people smoke weed or not. To be clear, if asked, I’ll warn against it. What bugs me, though, is that many who do choose to smoke weed deceive themselves (and others) about marijuana’s potential for harm.