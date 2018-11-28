Supremes review $42,000 fine for minor drug offense

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments over whether an effective fine of $42,000 was appropriate for an Indiana man who pleaded guilty to a minor drug charge.

At issue is whether the Constitution’s ban on excessive fines – the $42,000 came from the state’s confiscation of the man’s Land Rover – applies to state actions as well.

According to an analysis at Scotusblog, the court appeared ready to rule that the Constitution’s bar on excessive fines applies to the states.

The analysis by Amy Howe noteed Justice Neil Gorsuch commented: “Here we are in 2018 still litigating incorporation of the Bill of Rights. Really? Come on.”

But even if the protection is applied to state actions, there still were questions about the outcome of the individual case.

WND reported a lower court decision found states could impose any fine they want for a drug offense, including the confiscation of an expensive vehicle.

The case of Tyson Timbs had been presented to the court by the Institute for Justice, which is arguing the penalties of a year of house arrest and a $1,200 fine were appropriate.

A trial court in Indiana had rejected the state’s demand for a “civil forfeiture” of the vehicle, because the punishment would be “grossly disproportional” to the offense.

But the state’s Supreme Court told authorities to go ahead and take the truck for Tyson’s offense. While suffering from a drug addiction, he sold a small amount of drugs to undercover police.

Tyson and his advocates have argued that the punishment is disproportionate to the offense of selling $200 in drugs.

Howe explained, “State and local governments are watching the case closely, because fines and forfeitures have become a key source of revenue – bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars each year.”

She noted that the Bill of Rights at first applied only to the federal government. But over the years most of the first 10 amendments have been applied to the states, through the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which bars states “from depriving anyone of ‘life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.'”

The analysis explained: “Justice Neil Gorsuch seemed to summarize the feeling on the bench in a question for Thomas Fisher, the Indiana solicitor general who argued on behalf of the state. Gorsuch asked, almost rhetorically: The excessive fines clause ‘applies to the states, right?’

“Given the near consensus on the Supreme Court that the excessive fines clause applies to the states, the justices are likely to say so, but without much more. That could still be good news for Timbs, because two lower courts agreed with him that the forfeiture of the Land Rover was excessive; the Indiana Supreme Court ruled only that the excessive fines clause does not apply to the states at all.”

IJ attorney Sam Gedge has noted that forfeiture is a controversial law-enforcement tool.

“In states like Indiana, police and prosecutors can keep up to 100 percent of proceeds taken through forfeiture, proceeds they can then use for nicer offices and vehicles, and even for their own pay,” he said.

“This direct financial incentive gives the government a perverse incentive to abuse this power, which is exactly what is happening in Tyson’s case with this excessive fine. Police and prosecutors have every incentive to maximize their own profit, and, unless we have federal protections against excessive fines, no one’s property is safe.”

The practice actually isn’t new.

IJ pointed out the Justice Department has determined that city officials in Pagdale, Missouri, have “consistently set maximizing revenue as the priority for … law enforcement activity.”

The city’s roughly 3,000 residents, IJ said, have been “heavily fined for trivial offenses like missing curtains, aging paint, walking on the left side of crosswalks, and enjoying a beer within 150 feet of a grill.”

“And in Charlestown, Indiana, local officials imposed crippling fines on low-income homeowners to force them to sell their land to a private developer.”