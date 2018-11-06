Survey: iPhone owners happier than Android users

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Are iPhones better than Android phones? That’s a question many technophiles could spend hours debating, but a new study shows you may be better off just being an iPhone owner. That’s because those who carry Apple’s prized mobile phone tend to have more money, more friends, and are generally happier than Android users.

The study, commissioned by online retailer Slickdeals, surveyed 1,000 Android users and 1,000 iPhone users, and found the phone in your pocket could indicate certain personality and lifestyle traits. iPhone users, for example, were 27 percent more likely to say they were “very happy” with their lives and were more inclined to have a romantic partner with whom they were in love.