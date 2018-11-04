Swiss researchers are playing Led Zeppelin to cheese

(USA Today) Via the Japan Times comes the story of Swiss cheesemaker (and veterinarian) Beat Wampfler, who’s conducting an experiment, with the help of the University of the Arts in Bern, to determine if exposure to sound impacts the development of cheese. Basically, he’s rocking the pants off his Emmental.

Since September, the cheeses have been blasted with sonic masterpieces from the likes of rock gods Led Zeppelin to hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest….

“Bacteria is responsible for the formation of the taste of cheese, with the enzymes that influence its maturity. I am convinced that humidity, temperature or nutrients are not the only things that influence taste,” Wampfler said. “Sounds, ultrasounds or music can also have physical effects.”…