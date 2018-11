Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Ever wondered why baby diapers have brand names like “Luvs” and “Huggies,” while undergarments for the elderly are called “Depends.”

There’s a simple explanation.

When babies go to the bathroom in their diapers, family members still want to “luv ’em” and “hug ’em.”

When the elderly go to the bathroom in their diapers, it “depends” on who’s in the will!