Teacher charged with dealing drugs

(WHTM) — NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — State prosecutors say they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and hundreds of prescription pills from a teacher in the West Shore School District hours before she was to chaperone a student field trip.

Lisa Marszalek, a science teacher at New Cumberland Middle School, is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said agents began investigating Marszalek earlier this month and made undercover buys of cocaine and Adderall at her home in New Cumberland.