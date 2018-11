(FOX13) — MIDVALE, Utah — Police say a woman arrested for murder Sunday night shot and killed her ex-husband’s girlfriend in front of the suspect’s two 3-year-old children.

The deceased was identified Monday as 26-year-old Lisa Vilate Williams.

Chelsea Watrous Cook, 32, was booked into jail on one count of aggravated murder after the shooting, which occurred just before 7 p.m. in Midvale Sunday.