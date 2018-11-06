Teacher pummels student for calling him N-word

(NEW YORK POST) — A California teacher was arrested for punching a 14-year-old student last week — and now his colleagues are defending him because the teen called him the N-word before the attack, according to reports.

As of Monday, a GoFundMe page created by a woman working in the same Los Angeles district as 64-year-old Maywood Academy High School teacher Marston Riley reached just over half the $50,000 goal.

Police held Riley overnight at the Los Angeles County Jail on Friday on suspicion of child abuse. They released him Saturday after he posted $50,000 bail, CBS Los Angeles reported. He was scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 30, authorities said.