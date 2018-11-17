Terror experts warn of jihadi threat coming from Canada

The border between the United States and Canada is thousands of miles long, and is undefended – reportedly the longest undefended border in the world.

There’s even a garden, the International Peace Garden, on the border to mark the fact that there hasn’t been a need for security there. Summertime concerts are held there, with French horns and trombones played by high school kids in Canada, while the flutes and clarinets are in the U.S.

The band director has one foot in each nation.

But, says a report in CBN.com, “there is now.”

That need for security.

“Canada is today the happy home of thousands of radical Islamists, ex-ISIS fighters and the Muslim Brotherhood. Their numbers continue to grow, with Islamists infiltrating the Canadian government on several levels,” the report explains.

“But security experts [in Canada] warn that by welcoming radical Islamists, Canada now presents a danger to the United States.”

CBN quotes several experts on the alarming perspective.

“Many years ago I suggested that many of the Islamist extremists might regard Canada as an aircraft carrier from which to maintain operations against the United States,” said terror expert David Harris, of Canada’s Security Intelligence Service.

A major attack on the U.S., by Muslim extremists in Canada, is “only a matter of time,” he concluded.

And Thomas Quiggin, who has written a book about the “Danger of Political Islam to Canada,” said the northern one-third of North America “is becoming a foundational sort of place for Islamists.”

“[Prime Minister Trudeau’s] actually said in our parliament that if you are opposed to ISIS fighters returning to Canada it is because you’re Islamophobic,” Quiggin continued. “In other words, it’s not them that’s the issue. It’s your opposing their return that makes you Islamophobic. It makes you racist.”

It was Toronto Sun writer Anthony Furey who put the blame on the idea that “we need to welcome everyone because everyone’s wonderful.”

“This notion that ISIS fighters are somehow deserving of kind of a respect and a cultural accommodation just as much as anyone else is nonsense,” he warned, in the CBN report.

While Trudeau has boasted of the shared “beliefs of fairness, equality, opportunity, and acceptance” in his country, Quiggin asked, “Do you know who you’re talking to?”

He wondered why Trudeau would claim shared beliefs with those who are “anti-democratic, anti-women’s rights, pro-slavery, pro-stoning of women” and more.

The report found “Much of Canada’s mainstream media seems to stand with the Islamists. The Toronto Star announced it was no longer using the name ‘the Islamic State’ because something so barbaric could not be ‘Islamic.'”