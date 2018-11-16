Texas schools to keep Moses in social studies lessons

(FOX NEWS) – Texas education officials tentatively approved keeping the biblical figure Moses in the state’s social studies curriculum Wednesday while voting to change the language that potentially links Islamic fundamentalism with terrorism.

The board’s actions comes despite recommendations from one of its working groups to remove the biblical prophet and a day after it voted to keep Hillary Clinton and disability advocate Helen Keller in history lessons taught to Texas students, the Austin American-Statesmen reported.

A final vote on the changes is expected Friday.

Voting along Party lines, the majority-Republican board’s vote means high school students will learn about Moses, William Blackstone, John Locke and Charles de Montesquieu as those who influenced the Founding Fathers.

“In the United States, the most common book in any household in this time period was, in fact, the Bible, and people who didn’t necessarily believe in religion as such … still had a great knowledge of the Bible,” said board member Pat Hardy. “In referencing Moses in the time period, they would have known who Moses was and that Moses was the law-giver.”

Moses, considered a prophet in Christianity, Judaism and Islam, was inserted into the Texas curriculum in 2010.