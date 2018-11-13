Texas sees snow before New York

(BLOOMBERGQUINT) — Houston reported its earliest snowfall ever, beating places like New York City and Boston as a cold snap descended over Texas.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston set a new record for the first observed snowfall, breaking one set on Nov. 23, 1979, according to a Twitter post from the National Weather Service. Near record-breaking cold has swept into the South, with temperatures in the state 25 degrees Fahrenheit (14 Celsius) or more below average, according to the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

“You can’t find any temperatures in Texas this morning that you could say are warm,” said Bob Oravec, a senior forecaster at the prediction center. “A pretty cold air mass sunk south over the weekend. We have gone right into a winter weather pattern across the central U.S.”