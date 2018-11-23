Texas students to learn slavery was 'central' to Civil War

(New York Times) The Texas State Board of Education has revised its standards for social studies curriculums in public schools to say that the expansion of slavery played “the central role” in causing the American Civil War.

The revised standards also retained Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller as potential subjects of study, after it was reported this year that those names might be removed.

The changes, approved last week, were an attempt to streamline social studies curriculums in the state after some teachers said there was too much material to cover; they were not meant as a total revision. But the process still garnered national attention, in part because of Texas’ large population and its outsize influence on the textbook publishing industry nationwide.