The 7 latest examples of leftist manipulation

(GrasstopUSA.com) — This is part of an ongoing series on how the left, the media in particular, uses language to distort reality and shape our thinking.

1. The White Terror Threat – After the Pittsburgh synagogue shootings, CNN’s Don Lemon demanded that we, “Stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men.” The statement is, of course, contradictory, unless Lemon thinks white men aren’t people, which probably is the case.

While deranged individuals commit horrible acts, these are relatively rare. Most mass shootings have nothing to do with race or religion. Only a race-baiter like Lemon could think that so-called White Nationalists (who are usually freelance nut jobs inspired by Internet ravings) are as much of a threat as ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood, Antifa and MS-13.

Stigmatizing Caucasians is the last acceptable form of racism. If you note that African-Americans are 13% of the population, but commit 52% of all homicides, you’ll be called a racist, even though it’s true. (It’s also true that most of their victims are black.)