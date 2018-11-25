The doomsday cult of the left

(TOWNHALL) – The end is near, we’re all going to die. Unless, that is, we empower government to control more of the economy and our lives. It’s a standard trick of the left – predict doom and gloom in the future in an attempt to scare the Hell out of people while promising to avoid it if we let them get their way. While this could apply to nearly anything Democrats are pushing on any given day, this week it’s about global cooling. I mean, global warming. Er, scratch that, climate change…for now, at least.

The government issued another climate report on Friday, as required by law, and it is full of…well, let’s just call it hyperventilating about how we’re destroying the planet. The report “is based on more than 1,000 previous research studies,” according to the Associated Press. That means two things – it’s based on the work of others, mainly people whose job is dependent on perpetuating the climate change myth, and it’s not new. But hey, it’s on official letterhead this time, so “STOP THE PRESSES,” or something.