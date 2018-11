Your WND article proposing Bachmann as the new U.S. ambassador to the UN is exciting! She is the most outstanding candidate, considering her commitment to God, her commitment to our USA, her intelligence, and her reputation including UN participation!

Please make an online petition on WND so citizens can register their support/vote directly to President Trump.

That would make this voting season one to be celebrated and remembered as a giant step for U.S. participation and leadership in the UN!

MAGA

C. Shuler