The new left: Petty and dangerous

Well, it appears that there’s no fruit hanging too low for the political left to take a swing, and it becomes clearer with every news cycle that they’re far too self-involved and arrogant to consider that an overwhelming majority of our citizens might one day come to the conclusion that their absolute political disenfranchisement would be best for us all.

As I’ve indicated repeatedly, I came to this conclusion quite some time ago.

One of the more feeble of the left’s recent attempts to demonize President Donald Trump has been by proxy: That of generally disparaging first lady Melania Trump’s choice of White House Christmas decorations.

As the popular humorist Dave Barry has been wont to say on occasion, I am absolutely not making this up.

This week, the first lady unveiled the White House’s Christmas décor and was immediately censured by the press, activists and online trolls for the aesthetics of the theme. This is the second year they’ve done this, and on both occasions, the criticism has been grasping, specious and trivial. In the case of the press, it further underscores a lack of concern for their credibility, a topic I covered last week in this space.

Is there any profit to pointing out that such trivialities were of little concern to our last president’s detractors, and that this emphasizes the pettiness and lack of character of the left? Only for those who aren’t yet aware that those on the left are essentially in the service of evil, I suppose.

While the left’s assessment that the first lady ought to be caned for her taste leads to scoffs and shaking of heads from the rest of us, of course there are other activities in which they are engaged that are equally petty and craven, but far more grave.

Like their attempts to make political hay out of the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump sending emails to White House personnel using a personal email account in 2017, for example. According to the Bird Cage Liner of Record (the Washington Post), this was in violation of federal records rules, in the estimation of “people familiar with a White House examination of her correspondence.”

Which could be just about anyone who can read, of course.

Those who have been critical of the press treatment of the Trumps (myself included) have pointed to the hypocrisy of this conduct, especially in light of the media’s sycophantic dedication to the last person who occupied the White House. This is obviously a valid argument considering their relative lack of interest in the Hillary Clinton email server investigation. During her time as secretary of state, Clinton used a private email server for official communications, rather than her official State Department email account.

To further highlight the hypocrisy in play, the Post actually referenced Donald Trump having made an issue of the Clinton email server scandal in his 2016 campaign. Further, the publication drew parallels between this and Ivanka’s email activities, summarily affirming the impropriety of Clinton’s actions whilst remaining unwilling to actually condemn her for them.

Now, I realize that Ivanka Trump is not a powerful Cabinet official, as Clinton was, nor did she take great pains to cover up the nature of her communications, as Clinton did. FBI investigations haven’t uncovered emails containing classified information in Ivanka’s communications, nor any market “Secret” or “Top Secret,” as was the case with Hillary Clinton.

Still, it is quite likely that this issue is going to be drilled down to the full extent of the Beltway’s ability to do so (as opposed to the fullest extent of the law). The email server in question is also used by Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, whom the left hates almost as much as the president. The revelation of his daughter’s behavior vis-à-vis email reportedly did concern advisers to President Trump, who feared that it would indeed be compared to Hillary Clinton’s personal email use.

The takeaway from all this is more than just the hypocrisy and double standards of the left (the press in particular). It verifies the fact that despite his widespread support, the president is operating in a town full of crooked lawyers who hate his guts, and he knows it. To some extent, Trump is perpetually walking on eggshells. Party affiliation means little to nothing in this environment, and his dedication to setting right as much as he can will mean even less if he is forced from office for something or other that would be wholly overlooked had he the political temperament of his odious predecessor.